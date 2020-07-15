Girlfriend wants swinging lifestyle -- alone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I recently broke up with my girlfriend, but now she wants me back.

I saw her dozens of times in the wee hours of the morning tapping on her phone and then hiding the phone once she knew I was awake.

I didn’t do anything until someone in her inner circle came to me and said that I was “a fool to trust her, she has had a guy on the side the whole time, and that she wanted to break up with me but was afraid I would commit suicide.”

I did check myself voluntarily into a mental health unit for depression for a few days some time back.

I am crushed that she betrayed my trust (by discussing this with others). She admitted she told others about my hospitalization but claimed the rest is simply not true and that her hiding of the phone was because of an “addiction to learning about the swinging lifestyle.”

She is very unabashed sexually, and is also much younger than I (no I’m not a “sugar daddy;” I’m not rich and I don’t give her money).

She texts me every day, tells me she loves me, and says she wants me to trust her. She said she would never cheat on me.