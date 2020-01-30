Gerald “Bud” Soppe, 91, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born in Worthington to Al and Marcella Soppe. He married Kathleen "Kate" Schmidtz in Gilbertville.

Bud attended West High School. After serving 2 years in Japan in the U.S. Army, he worked at Rath Packing and also farmed and did taxidermy for many years. In Gilbertville you will find Soppe Farm Road, where he worked very hard to provide for his family.

Later in life he found a passion for building large beautiful gardens and painting amazing flowers and landscapes. You can find his paintings today all over the world.

Survivors include his wife, Kate; and Janet (Eric) Beckerman of Florida, and Patty (Dan) Buchanan of Cedar Falls, and Jacob Russell Soppe of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by Russell Dean Soppe.

There will be an open house in his memory from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the home of Jacob Soppe, 2323 Leigh Lane in Cedar Falls, "north dead end of Ironwood Drive." The event is casual.

Memorials may be sent to the family at 2323 Leigh Lane, Cedar Falls IA 50613.

