‘Merry and bright” is the best description for Christmases in this inviting family bungalow.
Built in 1900, the homeowner set out to decorate, renovate and remodel the Craftsman-influenced house while retaining its original charm. For the holiday season, black-and-white buffalo plaid pillows and throws make the living room’s soft gray sectional the perfect place to cozy up and while away the hours. The stocking-festooned brick fireplace adds another homey touch.
“I get ideas from Pinterest, and I like moving things around from room to room. I’ve gotten freer with how things to together. At Christmas, we love how all the twinkling lights glow when the lamps are off,” the homeowner said.
“I’m not a crafter, but I like to copy-cat great ideas and put my own stamp on it. I also enjoy repurposing antiques and other pieces to make a room come to life,” like the old trunk that anchors a vignette in the dining room. The scene features old-fashioned black sleigh with a small Christmas tree adorned with pops of red ornaments, a lighted star and a bit of buffalo plaid to echo the holiday color scheme.
The newly remodeled farmhouse kitchen beautifully blends the old with the new, and naturally, it’s the most-used room in the house. A vaulted ceiling with a hefty center beam and a trio of metal cloche pendants bring a classic quality to the design. Slate matte-finished GE profile series appliances are functional, modern touches.
Soft white custom cabinetry has “Gunstock” glaze and old-fashioned bin pulls. Each door in the upper cabinets is accented with small glass inserts are timeless touches. The range is surrounded by stained maple cabinets that complement the engineered wood floor and island with its mix of painted and stained wood, including a soft cherry countertop.
Perimeter countertops are “Lennon” granite from Imperial Stone.
“I like old pieces and incorporated that look of natural wood throughout the kitchen. I wanted the cabinets to look like pieces of furniture,” said the homeowner, who worked with Alicia Walz, design consultant with Forever Cabinets by Kendrick. “It feels like everything in this kitchen works. I love cooking and being in this kitchen. It’s our gathering place.”
