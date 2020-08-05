Future husband sings tune all about 'me'

Neither my wife nor I know why she has rejected him in this way.

We looked upon the girlfriend as a daughter and future daughter-in-law.

She told us not to see, call or continue the relationship, although she did say that we were like second parents to her.

Are we supposed to simply forget her, or after some time should/could we contact her?

Our son never discusses her, as he attempts to recover from the end of their relationship.

— Torn and Troubled in LA

Dear Torn and Troubled: Breaking up is hard enough – but for your son and his ex, the challenge of losing an important relationship is made even harder by the fact that you parents are so dialed in, bewildered, and upset. Instead of offering reassurance, you seem to be making this very tough time at least partially about you and your loss.

For parents, it is definitely tough – and occasionally heartbreaking – to lose an important in-law relationship abruptly and without explanation, and yet, that’s how breakups often work. When an unmarried couple breaks up, they frequently also break off their ties to one another’s families.