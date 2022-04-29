Funeral set for firefighter killed in Brooklyn blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — A funeral is being held Friday for a New York City firefighter killed while battling a Brooklyn house fire.

Timothy Klein, 31, died Sunday when flames engulfed the second floor of the home, causing part of the ceiling to collapse.

One other person was killed in the blaze in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood. Eight firefighters and a resident were hurt.

Klein’s funeral is being held at the Church of St. Francis DeSales, a Roman Catholic parish in Belle Harbor, Queens.

Klein, who grew up in nearby Breezy Point, was with the fire department for six years. His father and other relatives were also New York City firefighters, officials said.

In 2019, Klein spoke at the funeral of his friend and fellow firefighter Steven Pollard, who plunged to his death off a highway bridge while rushing to rescue two men trapped in an overturned vehicle on the Belt Parkway.

Klein and Pollard were both assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie.

“Tim made an impression on everybody he worked with, junior men who he trained and senior men who he impressed,” Lieutenant Robert Kittelberger of Ladder Company 170 said at Klein’s wake Thursday.

“He was a very big part of our firehouse; he was very dependable at a fire,” Kittelberger said. “This has been heartbreaking for us. We are going to stick together and get through the next couple of days and take care of each other.”

