Frustrated mom, confronting mess, needs to lose it

There you go. You’ve cracked the code.

First of all, your house doesn’t look like a day care center, because there, the adults clean up at the end of a workday.

I suggest that you stage a good, old fashioned breakdown. Stop walking on eggshells and LOSE IT. Lose all of it.

Get your husband on board, and practice in advance if you need to.

Take the couple on a tour of the downstairs: “Please pick up those cups and throw them away. Are these your dishes in the sink? You need to wash them. And these toys — please put them away.”

Move onto the porch, where you brandish the bag of dirty diapers.

Then give them the low-down: “Dad and I work. Every single day, we expect to come home to a tidy house. Every day. Furthermore, you two need to figure out how to get a meal on the table for the rest of the family. You can start by cooking for the household on Monday nights.”

Then you need to ride them like a carousel horse every single time this happens. Every time. The idea is to basically scare them into respecting the needs of the household — and then thank and praise them sincerely when they do.