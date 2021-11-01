Friendsgiving Host Tips: Make It an Event They’ll Never Forget

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content.

While many people spend Thanksgiving with close and extended family, others choose to spend Turkey Day with their friends—hence the term “Friendsgiving.” In fact, according to Evite and Google Trends data, more than 500,000 people were invited to a Friendsgiving party in 2019.

“Friendsgiving” is a blend of the words “friend” and “Thanksgiving.” As you may have guessed, it refers to a large meal shared between friends either on or near Thanksgiving.

Although the phrase “Friendsgiving” is relatively new (it first appeared in print in 2007), it’s become an important tradition for some. From how-tos to commandments, there’s a plethora of information on Friendsgiving.

Ready to host your own? Here are eight more tips to add to the canon.

Create a Budget and Stick to it

Before deciding on what to make or who to invite, you’ll need to determine just how much you can afford to spend. If you’re worried you won’t be able to swing it, ask your guests to bring a favorite dish of their own. Just remember: It’s an ask, not a must.

Keep the Guest List Short

One of the most important things to remember when planning a Friendsgiving dinner is to keep the guest list to a minimum. To ensure everyone will be happy and comfortable, consider the number of seating options you have before sending out invites.

Ask About Dietary Restrictions

Don’t forget to double-check with your guests (and their plus-ones) about any dietary restrictions they may have. If you’re hosting a potluck-style dinner, the guests with restrictions may volunteer to bring a meatless or gluten-free dish—these are just examples, of course.

Start with Breakfast

Who said Friendsgiving had to start in the evening? To make things easier on yourself, consider inviting everyone over for breakfast. Quick-and-easy breakfast options include baked french toast, crustless quiche, and breakfast casserole. That way, come dinnertime, you’ll have more than enough hands to help you in the kitchen.

Skip Apps and Provide Snacks Instead

Remember, you’re not on Top Chef America—it’s okay to choose chips and dip in lieu of various appetizers. Plus, people love snacking. What’s more? Stores are packed with tasty (and cheap!) snack options, including pretzels, chips, nuts, popcorn, dried fruit, and more. They also carry chicken broth, beans, baking mix, condiments and spices, coffee, tea, etc. It’s a one-stop shop for your non-perishables.

Provide Easy-to-serve Beverages

While having plenty of booze on hand is a good idea (e.g. beer, wine, and mixed drinks), not everyone is going to want to drink alcohol. To ensure that everyone is comfortable, prepare easy-to-serve beverages, too. These could include tea, sparkling waters, or punch.

Don’t Forget the Turkey

As the host or hostess, it’s your duty to provide the turkey—even if it’s a potluck. According to Food Network, the general rule is to plan for each guest to eat 1.5 pounds of turkey. If this will be your first time carving the turkey yourself, you may want to queue up a video on how to do so.

Stock Up on Tupperware and Disposable Containers

Leftovers are a given at any holiday dinner party. Be sure to stock up on disposable containers so that you and your guests can enjoy the meal for days to come. If you don’t want to splurge on containers, ask your guests to bring their own.

Whether it’s your first time hosting Friendsgiving or your one hundredth, these tips should help make the evening a success.

