Friend favors exclusive group over friendships

I think her religious counselors finally told her to curtail our friendship, because I’m not a receptive candidate for recruitment.

Do I let the friendship go?

— Bereft

Dear Bereft: If you are an agnostic, then you are not a likely candidate for recruitment into this Christian group. As much as this withdrawal hurts, I don’t think you should necessarily assign this reason, although the fact that you don’t, won’t, and can’t belong means that your friendship is ending, because your friend has turned toward something, and she has been taught to believe that her choice necessitates that she turn away from you.

Any group requiring absolute exclusivity is not a group I’d ever want to be a part of, but this is not up to me, or you.

Unfortunately, you don’t seem to have a choice but to let the friendship go. Friendships wax, wane, and end for all sorts of reasons. This is especially painful after such a long history, and at your age, because you understand how rare intimate friendships are, and how irreplaceable people are.