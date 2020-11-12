Frailty assessment may be helpful for dad facing surgery

Dear Doctors: Our dad is 82 years old and may need to get a pacemaker. My brother and I recently read that surgery is hard on older people, both physically and mentally. Is getting a pacemaker going to be risky? He’s physically pretty weak, and we’re worried the surgery will be too much for him.

Dear Reader: A pacemaker is a small medical device that keeps the heart beating at a steady rhythm. It consists of sensors, which monitor the heart rate, and a battery-operated pulse generator, which sends corrective impulses to the heart. A pacemaker can adjust a heartbeat that is too slow, and it can correct potentially dangerous heart arrhythmias. A catheter is used to thread the sensors through a vein that leads to the heart. The pulse generator, which is about the size of a matchbox (or smaller), is implanted just beneath the skin of the chest. (A new, tiny pacemaker known as a Micra, which consists of a single piece, is placed directly into the heart.)