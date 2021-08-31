Fractures take time to heal, especially with osteoporosis

Very soon after a fracture occurs, a protective blood clot forms at the site of the break. A few days later, a soft band of cartilage and other tissue begins to form around the break. This acts as the initial platform from which the subsequent stages of bone repair will take place. In the final phase, known as remodeling, solid bone replaces the interim spongy bone. No matter how mild or severe the fracture that has been sustained, the new bone that is required to heal the break will grow at the same rate. That’s typically six to eight weeks.

Although the initial pain of your injury has likely abated, it’s important to understand that healing is still taking place. When someone has osteoporosis, this can be a slower and much more gradual process. If you’ve been asked to wear a special boot, keep doing so. In addition to the medications you have been prescribed to help rebalance the process of remodeling, concentrate on getting adequate calcium. It’s estimated that up to 90% of women fail to get the recommended 1,200 mg of daily calcium they need. It’s available in supplements, of course, but we urge you to get at least half the amount from food. Vitamin D3 is also important to bone health. For adults over the age of 50, the recommended amount is 800 to 1,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D3 per day.