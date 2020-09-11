Foolproof remodel = feel-good spaces

A foolproof remodeling project combines patience, planning and personal style.
For this family, patience came from living in their space for nearly seven years. They knew what worked for their lifestyle before tackling their great room, kitchen and bath suite.
Planning came from working with an experienced and forward-thinking interior designer like Katie Bell of Bell Tile & Design. She incorporated their personal style throughout the project.
“We wanted everything to be lightened up. Now it gives us such a good feeling, and it’s fun cooking every night now that the kitchen has been remodeled. It’s very functional and easy to move around,” the homeowner says.
The result is a feel-good space that the homeowners love.
Sherwin-Williams “Balance Beige” and “Americana” porcelain wood-look tiles create a cohesive flow throughout the main level. An expanded entertainment center fills one wall in the great room, which also offers a lovely view of the patio and backyard.
Enlarging the kitchen tripled the space. Appliances were rearranged to improve overall functionality and convenience. Custom cherry cabinets with flat-panel doors are stained in warm toffee and complemented by hardware in stainless black/gunmetal. Two integrated stepping stools are built into the cabinetry which allows the cook access to upper cabinets.
Bell says there were no real surprises in the remodeling project. “It went really well. There’s a lot of measuring and double-checking, particularly for placing the new island. We had to be careful because of radiant heat in the floor,” she explained.
The new 12-foot island is topped with brown-and-white veined Cambria “Skara Brae” quartz and provides plenty of food prep and service space. Orb lighting pendants are from Kichler. Perimeter counter tops are dressed in “Templeton” quartz with a backsplash featuring 4- by 10-inch subway tiles that add depth and visual interest.
There are double ovens, in addition to the cook top, as well as a coffee and wine bar. GE Profile appliances in matte-finished black slate are smudge-proof for easy upkeep.
Repositioning was key for updating the main bath suite. Repositioning a freestanding soaker tub bought more space for the large, zero-entrance shower that features 12- by 24-inch “Contour” beige porcelain tiles with a mosaic tile accent, built-in cubbies and bathing seat. Dual vanities make sharing space a breeze, topped in “Alaskan” white granite, while a glittering chandelier adds a touch of glamour.
“The entire project took 3 1/2 months from start to finish. Katie was great to work with, and we love coming home,” added the homeowner.
