Foolproof remodel = feel-good spaces

A foolproof remodeling project combines patience, planning and personal style.

For this family, patience came from living in their space for nearly seven years. They knew what worked for their lifestyle before tackling their great room, kitchen and bath suite.

Planning came from working with an experienced and forward-thinking interior designer like Katie Bell of Bell Tile & Design. She incorporated their personal style throughout the project.

“We wanted everything to be lightened up. Now it gives us such a good feeling, and it’s fun cooking every night now that the kitchen has been remodeled. It’s very functional and easy to move around,” the homeowner says.

The result is a feel-good space that the homeowners love.

Sherwin-Williams “Balance Beige” and “Americana” porcelain wood-look tiles create a cohesive flow throughout the main level. An expanded entertainment center fills one wall in the great room, which also offers a lovely view of the patio and backyard.