Yes, cicadas are edible. They can adorn cookies, be deep-fried and more

NEW YORK — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it's time they invaded your kitchen.

Swarms of the red-eyed bugs, who are reemerging after 17 years below ground, offer a chance for home cooks to turn the tables and make them into snacks.

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries.

"We really have to get over our dislike of insects, which is really strong and deep-seated in most people in our culture," said David George Gordon, author of "Eat-a-Bug Cookbook" and known as the Bug Chef.

"You could make stir fry. You can mix them into dough to make bread — make banana bread, let's say. You can batter them and deep fry them, which I think would be my favorite way," he said.

This year's group is called Brood X, and they can be seen in 15 Eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.