Worried about your drinking? Here's how to do "dry January" successfully

There are lots of great reasons to decide to go "dry" in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can't afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.

"Or it may be someone who truly is starting to wonder or question their relationship with alcohol, and this is an opportunity to really explore that," said Dr. Sarah Wakeman, medical director of the Substance Use Disorders Initiative at Massachusetts General Hospital.

What is the advice from experts on how to have a successful "dry January"? Read on.

Worried about your drinking? Here's how to check it Why and how to try Dry January 1. Know your reasons 2. Set 'SMART' goals 3. Share your goal with others 4. Consider a 'mocktail' 5. Track your progress, goal and feelings Monitor your symptoms