 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Worried about your drinking? Here's how to do "dry January" successfully

  • 0

Sober October challenges people to give up booze for 31 days. But what are the benefits of cutting out booze for a month?

There are lots of great reasons to decide to go "dry" in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can't afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.

"Or it may be someone who truly is starting to wonder or question their relationship with alcohol, and this is an opportunity to really explore that," said Dr. Sarah Wakeman, medical director of the Substance Use Disorders Initiative at Massachusetts General Hospital.

What is the advice from experts on how to have a successful "dry January"? Read on.

People who participate in Dry January say they feel more alert and healthy. Here are some tips to continue your alcohol-free lifestyle throughout the year.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News