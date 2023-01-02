Worried about your drinking? Here's how to do "dry January" successfully

There are lots of great reasons to decide to go "dry" in January and give up alcohol. Perhaps you imbibed a bit too much over the holidays or want to start a diet or exercise routine and can't afford the calories or the zap in energy and motivation that drinking can bring.
"Or it may be someone who truly is starting to wonder or question their relationship with alcohol, and this is an opportunity to really explore that," said Dr. Sarah Wakeman, medical director of the Substance Use Disorders Initiative at Massachusetts General Hospital.
What is the advice from experts on how to have a successful "dry January"? Read on.
Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes
1. Lavender Blueberry Spritz
TikTok creator @aboutthismuch focuses on healthy anti-inflammatory recipes. This blueberry and lavender tea spritz has no added sugar and is a refreshing alternative to cocktails or soda.
2. Non-Alcoholic Mimosa
You can still enjoy a classic brunch favorite without the alcohol. TikTok creator @michellebellexo was missing mimosas during pregnancy so she created this mimosa mocktail for those lazy Sunday morning meals.
@michellebellexo
Try it and tell me if it isn’t pretty close! ##mimosa##brunch##pregnant##mocktail##bartender##nonalcoholicdrink##easymocktail♬ original sound - Michelle Charlotte Bartender
3. Raspberry Mojito Mocktail
This fruity and delicious raspberry mojito from @goodfoodvibes is completely alcohol-free so and low calorie so you can enjoy as many as you want during dry January.
@goodfoodvibes
Refreshing Raspberry Mocktail 🍹☀️🏝##mocktail ##drink ##summer ##refreshing ##nonalcoholicdrink ##easytomake ##goodfoodvibes ##mojito ##mint ##ice♬ Are You With Me - Freejak Extended Remix - Lost Frequencies