Woman sues Kraft Heinz, claims mac and cheese prep time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for allegedly lying on their instructions for Velveeta Shells & Cheese.
A Florida woman, Amanda Ramirez, is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court.
She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up.
The lawsuit alleges that the claim on the packaging of the product that it's “ready in 3 ½ minutes” is “false and misleading.”
Ramirez is seeking $5 million in damages as well as statutory and/or punitive damages from Kraft Heinz Foods Company.
Ramirez says consumers may see “ready in 3 ½ minutes” and think this is "the total amount of time it takes to prepare the product.”
The packaging includes a list of four steps a consumer should follow to prepare Velveeta Shells & Cheese. This includes adding water, stirring it and microwaving it for 3 ½ minutes.
Ramirez said she would not have purchased the product if the total preparation time was listed.
Kraft Heinz said it is “aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint.”
