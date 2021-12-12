Winter whiskey sour

Start with 2 ounces of high-proof bourbon and .5 ounces of demerara or brown sugar syrup; add the two together and stir until well-blended. Add .5 ounces of allspice dram, .75 ounces of fresh lemon juice and .25 ounces of egg whites. Shake the mixture for 10 seconds before adding ice to the shaker. Give it a second shake for about 15-20 seconds, strain into a chilled coupe before finally garnishing with a light sprinkle of nutmeg and a single star anise floating on the top. If you want to skip the egg white, just shake and serve in a rocks glass over ice.