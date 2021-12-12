 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Winter whiskey sour

  • Updated
  • 0

Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

Start with 2 ounces of high-proof bourbon and .5 ounces of demerara or brown sugar syrup; add the two together and stir until well-blended. Add .5 ounces of allspice dram, .75 ounces of fresh lemon juice and .25 ounces of egg whites. Shake the mixture for 10 seconds before adding ice to the shaker. Give it a second shake for about 15-20 seconds, strain into a chilled coupe before finally garnishing with a light sprinkle of nutmeg and a single star anise floating on the top. If you want to skip the egg white, just shake and serve in a rocks glass over ice.

Shop Now

People are also reading…

___

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of people are more excited to give gifts than receive them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News