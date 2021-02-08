Wines for Valentines: Best bottles for an at-home celebration

The brilliance of wine is that there is a bottle for every preference, every meal and every occasion. Just as chocolates are synonymous with Valentine’s Day, so too is a bottle of wine, and no Feb. 14 is complete without a glass (or two). Since you likely won’t be going out this year, you’ll need a nice wine to toast the day of love at home.
Whether you’re celebrating a romantic evening with your partner, a comforting night with friends or embracing your solo journey, we have a bottle you’ll enjoy. Check out this list of wines to find something suitable for whatever type of Valentine’s Day you’re having this year, and scroll down for an interactive graphic that lets you choose the perfect cheese to go with your wine.
Cheers!
For a casual date night: 2016 Nicolas Jay Pinot Noir Willamette Valley
This balanced and beautiful pinot noir is a versatile choice for most Valentine’s Day celebrations. It’s not too heavy, so it won’t overwhelm you; it pairs well with most meat and cheese dishes or can be enjoyed on its own.
Just chill slightly and decant briefly to enjoy. $55 at Wine Access (was $65)
For a romantic evening: 2017 Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe La Crau Châteauneuf-du-Pape
We recommend a quality grenache for those celebrating a romantic date night at any stage of a relationship.
With a deep ruby color, a range of fruity notes and rich texture, this worthwhile investment is full of intrigue and sensuality — perfect for lovers. $99 at Wine Access
For a special occasion: NV Pierre Moncuit Delos Grand Cru Brut Champagne
This classic bottle of Champagne is the perfect way to celebrate a particularly special Valentine’s Day.
Whatever the reason, pop the top and embrace this wine that's energetic, aromatic and balanced to the very last drop. $50 at Wine Access
For the steak dinner: 2018 Star Treatment Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast
If you’re planning on prime rib, a sirloin or any red meat dinner on Valentine’s Day, you’ll need a red wine up to the task.
While you’ll find plenty of suitable cabs, we recommend going for this Sonoma Coast pinot noir. It’s full of black fruit flavors and bold enough to match a large, meaty meal. $30 at Wine Access
For vegetarians: 2019 Sohm & Kracher Lion Grüner Veltliner Niederösterreich
This balanced white offers some pleasant floral aromas and zesty, fruit flavors at a bargain price.
It’s not so potent that you can’t enjoy it on its own, but it compliments spicy food and vegetables particularly well, making it a savvy choice for those enjoying vegetarian or Asian meals this Valentine’s. $22 at Wine Access
For those who spare no expense: 2017 Schrader RBS Cabernet Sauvignon
Anyone who wants to pull out all the stops and enjoy a high-quality — and high-priced — bottle of wine, look no further than Schrader Cellars’s 2017 cabernet sauvignon.
Rich and powerful, this stunning wine will be ready to enjoy after 30 minutes of decanting, delivering red fruit notes, a lengthy finish, and an unforgettable experience. $380 at Wine Access
For an easygoing night: 2019 Lorenza Rosé California
While rosé has a reputation for being a warm-weather drink, we’re fans of enjoying it year-round, especially on Valentine’s Day.
For anyone gathering with friends, watching TV on their own or just looking for a laid-back evening with some color and flavor, this light, crisp and inexpensive rosé is a perfect companion. $19 at Wine Access (was $22)
For oaky intensity: 2017 Dutton-Goldfield Chardonnay Walker
This superb oaked Chardonnay is exactly the type of wine you’ll want if you’re craving a rich, buttery white.
With notes of pineapple, mango, golden apple, and caramel, this bottle is a perfect complement for white meat and fish dinners among partners, friends, or family. $42 at Wine Access (was $50)
For dark-chocolate lovers: 2018 Bedrock Wine Company Old Vine Zinfandel California
This red blend featuring zinfandel and petite syrah perfectly balances the bitterness of dark chocolate, which may be on the menu come Valentine’s Day.
With its black cherry and anise flavors, this bottle is a perfect dessert companion; just be prepared to decant for 15 minutes before enjoying. $24 at Wine Access
For white-chocolate lovers: 2018 Weingut Von Winning Winnings Riesling
The touch of sweetness in the drinkable, affordable bottle of Riesling is the perfect partner for white chocolate enthusiasts.
It also features a beautiful pale golden hue in the glass and zesty aromas on the nose. $21 at Wine Access
For serving with charcuterie: 2016 Pocas Junior Vintage Port
If your Valentine’s Day proceedings involve a platter of nuts, cheeses and other charcuterie, a quality port is the ideal drink.
It makes for an enjoyable beverage before or after dinner, and this classic Portuguese choice in particular boasts notes of walnuts, espresso, and licorice with hints of gingerbread and molasses: It’s definitely hard to resist. $30 at Wine Access (was $55)
For the daytime celebration: 2019 Adami Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore
Valentine’s celebrations aren’t relegated to just the night. For those who want to enjoy a special morning or afternoon as well, we love this well-priced bottle of prosecco that’s great on its own or with a splash of juice for the ideal brunch beverage. $22 at Wine Access