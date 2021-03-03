Because wheat beers are brewed mostly with wheat they tend to have a creamy and almost tangy flavor that’s not comparable to other beers. There’s a lot of variety within this style because of the different types of yeast that are added. One example is the American Wheat Beer, a light brew that pairs well with a range of food.

Similar to the American Wheat is the German-Style Hefeweizen; it’s one of the most popular beers around and uses a specific type of yeast that gives it a fruity flavor. Then you have the Belgian-Style Witbier. Witbiers are distinct because they’re spiced with coriander and orange peel but are still in the wheat beer family. Generally speaking wheat beers pair well with lighter dishes; try serving them with Caesar salad or this fresh cod recipe that’s served with salsa verde.