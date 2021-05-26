What to look for in the healthiest hot dogs

Hot dogs are a summer cookout staple. If you’re in charge of the shopping, here are nutrition guidelines and key terms to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty.

The biggest stumbling block is sodium. Several dogs on the market have over 600 mg — and that’s before the bun and condiments. For regular-sized hot dogs (about 50 grams a serving), look for those with 370 mg or less of sodium, and fewer than 170 calories per serving; for jumbo hot dogs (a serving size greater than 75 grams), choose ones with less than 555 mg sodium and less than 225 calories per serving.

Additionally, it’s hard to know exactly what the product terms on hot dog packaging mean — there’s a whole host of confusing ones. Here are five key terms to learn.

No nitrates or nitrites added

This means that synthetic nitrates or nitrites aren’t used to cure your hot dog. Natural nitrites, such as celery powder, are added instead.

No byproducts

This signals that the hot dog is free of animal parts that Americans don’t typically eat, like kidney, liver and heart. Hot dogs made with these parts must be labeled “with byproducts” or “with variety meats.”

No fillers