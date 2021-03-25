What Is a Fiddlehead?

How do you store fiddleheads?

After buying fiddleheads, they should be stored in the refrigerator and cooked within a week. If you're unable to consume the fiddleheads that quickly, you can freeze the shoot until you're ready to cook it but freezing the fiddleheads incorrectly can also make you sick. To freeze fiddleheads, first clean and boil them in water for two minutes. Then plunge them into cold water and promptly place them into freezer bags. Fiddleheads can be stored in the freezer for up to one year.

How do you cook fiddleheads?

Once the fiddleheads are clean, you can begin the cooking process. Start by bringing a pot of salted water to a boil then add the clean fiddleheads to the pot, making sure they're fully submerged. Bring the water back to a boil and let the fiddleheads boil for 15 minutes.