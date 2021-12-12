What do you need to make New Year's Eve cocktails?

New Year’s Eve is the perfect opportunity to make an array of classy and seasonal drinks that will satisfy everyone’s taste. Champagne and other similar bubbly white wines are a NYE staple, with millions of glasses being raised at midnight. Sparkling white wine makes a lively ingredient in many light and refreshing drinks that are perfect for Dec. 31. Wintry favorites like mulled wine or cinnamon-tinged classics are also unique and uplifting, and with the proper recipes, instructions, equipment and components, you can create cocktails that will captivate the crowd.