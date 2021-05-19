Welcome grilling season with kebabs

Simple rubs, marinades and flavored butter up your grill game

True confession: I grill outside all year long. Memorial Day weekend just makes it official!

This year, I won’t stand for anything bland to come off my grill — and, if I can help it, yours. An herby marinade sparked with a little crushed red pepper can add flavor to lean meats and vegetables. A dry seasoning blend that combines smoke, spice and garlic will feature in nearly all my steak and rib grill sessions. And after grilling, I propose the liberal use of rich, slightly sweet, bronzed butter to add a chef’s touch of flavor and luxury.

Let’s talk about marinades. I recommend using acidic, deeply-seasoned wet marinades to infuse flavor into simple poultry pieces, lean pork and bland vegetables such as zucchini and eggplant. Marinades high in acid will do a bit of tenderizing, too, although most don’t penetrate more than ¼-inch into the foods.

Dry marinades, like grill seasoning rubs, add flavor as well as salt — and sometimes sugar — to the surface of tender meats, such as beef steaks, chicken breasts and fish fillets. Dry rubs should be applied well in advance of grilling for the biggest impact. A simple blend that contains smoked paprika helps underscore the smoke of a charcoal grill and proves a great boon when cooking on gas grills.