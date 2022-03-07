Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon: Amping up a cabbage salad has never been easier

This warm cabbage salad bursts with flavor from a tangy Dijon vinaigrette and crispy bacon.
Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon
Serves 6
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 3 slices bacon, chopped
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
- 2 medium carrots, sliced
- 1/2 medium red onion, chopped
- 4 cups chopped savoy cabbage (1/2 medium head)
1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-low heat, stirring often, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, Dijon mustard, whole-grain mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.
3. Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, leaving the fat behind. Increase heat to medium-high and add carrots and onion; cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cabbage; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to wilt, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Add the vinaigrette and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute.
4. Serve immediately, sprinkled with the bacon.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 94 Calories, Total Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 3 g, Sodium: 207 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)