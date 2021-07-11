Being a neutral spirit, vodka can be used as a canvas for most anything — and in ready-to-drink cocktails, it is. Many manufacturers dabble in Moscow mules, but there is plenty beyond that, from a grape-and-ginger cocktail to bloody marys.

Top shelf: There are plenty of RTD Moscow mules out there — a blend of vodka, lime and ginger. Crafthouse Cocktails (10.1%) aces the mixture better than most: lime, ginger, and, most importantly, not too sweet. Chicago Distilling’s Chicago Mule (a local play on the Moscow clocking in at 10%) is nicely balanced and dialed in with a gentle ginger bite and an interesting floral essence that makes it a little rounder than many competitors.

The Moscow mule from F!VE Drinks (9%) is the most ginger forward of any of these, and by far. That will appeal to some (including me), but the lingering heat and bite could turn off others.

Cardinal Spirits of Bloomington, Indiana, uses that neutral vodka base to excellent effect with its Bramble Mule (6.5%), a lovely blend of raspberry, ginger and hibiscus. It’s fruity but not sweet, a touch earthy, and shows a subtle spiciness. It’s the only thing I tried from Cardinal, but I’ll likely seek out more.