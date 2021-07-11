Being a neutral spirit, vodka can be used as a canvas for most anything — and in ready-to-drink cocktails, it is. Many manufacturers dabble in Moscow mules, but there is plenty beyond that, from a grape-and-ginger cocktail to bloody marys.
Top shelf: There are plenty of RTD Moscow mules out there — a blend of vodka, lime and ginger. Crafthouse Cocktails (10.1%) aces the mixture better than most: lime, ginger, and, most importantly, not too sweet. Chicago Distilling’s Chicago Mule (a local play on the Moscow clocking in at 10%) is nicely balanced and dialed in with a gentle ginger bite and an interesting floral essence that makes it a little rounder than many competitors.
The Moscow mule from F!VE Drinks (9%) is the most ginger forward of any of these, and by far. That will appeal to some (including me), but the lingering heat and bite could turn off others.
Cardinal Spirits of Bloomington, Indiana, uses that neutral vodka base to excellent effect with its Bramble Mule (6.5%), a lovely blend of raspberry, ginger and hibiscus. It’s fruity but not sweet, a touch earthy, and shows a subtle spiciness. It’s the only thing I tried from Cardinal, but I’ll likely seek out more.
Mid-shelf: Cutwater’s Moscow Mule (7%) is balanced and mellow, skewing sweet. Like much of the Cutwater line, it’s inoffensive and accessible. It would be fine to pull from a backyard cooler, but it’s hard to recommend further. Same for The Copper Can (10%), which offers a heavy (and welcome) jolt of lime offset by a cream soda note that results in more sweetness than other mules.
Chicago Distilling’s Transfusion (10%) is built of grape, ginger and vodka. It’s a fun curveball.
There aren’t many RTD bloody marys out there, but Zing Zang, which built a reputation on its bloody Mary mix, makes a respectable one (9%) that features a spicy bite in a rich tomato base.
Leave it on the shelf: 88 East’s Watermelon Vodka (8%) really isn’t bad. It tastes like a well-made (and not too sweet) liquefied watermelon Jolly Rancher. It is highly recommended to whoever wants to drink a liquefied (and not too sweet) watermelon Jolly Rancher. Everyone else should probably pick up Cardinal Spirits’ Bramble Mule instead.