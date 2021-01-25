Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Po’Boy

Imagine, if you will, fresh Gulf shrimp, juicy and aromatic with coriander and lime, combined with all the pickled goodness of a banh mi sandwich, slathered with a spicy-sweet mayonnaise and enveloped in a po’boy bun. This is the Vietnamese-inspired po’boy that we fell in love with in New Orleans’ French Quarter and the one we’re sharing here today.

Without the fried trappings of a traditional shrimp po’boy, this take is lighter, more piquant, and much easier to recreate at home than its namesake.

Shrimp po’boys are a staple of New Orleans cuisine. Whether they are assembled from fried, pickled or steamed shrimp, you’ll find them everywhere, from fine-dining restaurants to sidewalk carts and even the back of bars. And everyone in town has their favorite spot — the place that makes the best shrimp po’boy.

This recipe is inspired by one such place: Killer Poboys was started in the back of Erin Rose, a dive bar (which also happens to be the best place in town to get an Irish coffee). Chef Cam Boudreaux’s interpretations of classic po’boys — made using top-quality, locally sourced ingredients — earned such a following that the outfit opened a second location just a few streets away.