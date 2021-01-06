Vegetarian Bean Chili

Whether you're a longtime vegetarian or you're new to the meat-free club, there are a handful of recipes that every plant-based eater needs on deck. One of those, of course, is a solid vegetarian chili. A hearty bowl of bean chili provides all of the comfort and satisfaction that a meat-based dish does, but it forgoes ground beef or turkey for a hearty blend of filling beans and other classic chili ingredients.

Chili is a no-brainer during the winter. It warm, filling and provides enough leftovers for the entire week. When the blustery winds and cold weather have you feeling low, chili is the perfect pick-me-up. But that's not all the dish is good for. Chili is packed with protein and flavor and making the dish vegetarian doesn't sacrifice any of its perks. Aside from kidney beans, this recipe also uses black beans and great Northern beans for an extra protein boost.