US ban on Mexican avocados leads to them 'being sold like gold'

Avocados, known in some Mexican regions as "oro verde," or green gold, may soon become a fruit so scarce in the United States that it could be worth its weight in gold, if you can find it at all.
After the U.S. recently put a halt on the import of Mexican avocados because a U.S. official was threatened by organized crime in Michoacán — the biggest avocado-producing state in Mexico — thousands of tons of the fruit have stopped entering the country.
Merchants are already preparing for this shortage and for a price increase, which will directly impact consumers and restaurants, some of which are already thinking about removing guacamole from their menus.
Alfredo Duarte, general director at Taxco Produce, a fruit and vegetable distribution company that supplies fresh food to more than 1,000 restaurants in North Texas, said he was concerned about the situation.
"I still have inventory for the next two weeks," Duarte said. "I would hope that this is resolved in a few days because avocado is a huge business, it represents too much money, so the two governments must do their part to resolve this."
In 2020, the U.S. imported more than 2.1 billion pounds of avocado from Mexico (just over 1 million tons), according to the Mexican data system Sistema de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera de México. It is estimated that each person in the country consumes about 8 pounds of avocado every year, according to Avocados from Mexico, based in Irving, Texas.
Although it is possible to get avocados from California, Peru or Colombia, the amount traded and imported is very small compared to what comes from Mexico. Some merchants even refuse to sell avocado not coming from Mexico because they say it is of lower quality.
Lucy Briones, a spokesperson for ITAMP Food Distributors, which sells fresh produce to restaurants and taquerías in Dallas, said that the company is waiting before investing in a more expensive product because it could represent great losses for the company.
"The boxes that we used to buy for $30 are now being sold to us for $70, and the larger ones are already selling for more than $100, we would have to sell for at least $120," said Briones. "They're the last avocados that managed to enter the country before the border closed, and right now they are already being sold like gold."
The company has already taken some steps, such as not selling avocados to noncustomers or only partially fulfilling orders so more people have access to the last of their inventory, which they expect to last a week.
The distributor will send a letter to its more than 30 clients to explain the situation.
"We are not going to buy avocados from somewhere else, because they don't have the same quality as Mexican avocados, and our customers don't deserve a bad product," Briones said.
An avocado has an average life of four weeks after it is harvested in Mexico, Briones said. By the time it crosses the border and reaches its end customers, the fruit lasts about two more weeks. If the situation is not resolved, there will be a shortage at the end of February.
Although guacamole is one of the most popular dishes at restaurants and cantinas, some restaurateurs are ready to remove it from their menus if it becomes impossible to acquire avocados or if prices rise exponentially.
"If the cost of avocados becomes absurd, it's best to take it off the menu," said Pedro Rojas, owner of Pepe's & Mito's, a restaurant in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas. "We can't afford it if it's too expensive because if we raise the price, customers won't order it."
6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive in 2022
Climbing food costs
The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive.
According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages and overall high demand across the country have been said to contribute to an impending consumer price hike.
To help consumers better prepare, the site found six staple foods that will see a price increase in 2022.
Steaks
CNBC reported that beef and veal prices have risen by 20.1% during the past year. It suggested the pandemic caused a major slowdown in beef production that extends to all types of meat, including seafood and pork.
President Joe Biden has met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry.
The “consumer demand for meat and poultry products has never been higher,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a December press release. “Members of the Meat Institute are producing more meat than ever before under extraordinary circumstances to keep our farm economy moving and to put food on American’s tables.”
Chicken
Chicken prices also increased during the pandemic, although not as much as steak.
In a December 2021 news release, National Chicken Council president Mike Brown addressed the reason behind chicken’s increased price. “A 9 percent year over year price increase for chicken is barely outpacing inflation … on top of a labor shortage,” he said. “It’s Economics 101.”
When you throw in truck driver shortages and shipping delays, Eat This, Not That wrote, it’s a safe bet that chicken prices will continue to climb.
Mayonnaise
The Wall Street Journal reported that Kraft Heinz Co. is set to tell “customers that it would raise prices across many of its products … with some items going up as much as 20%.” Shoppers should be prepared since the price of mayo is set to change very soon, Eat This, Not That wrote.
Eggs
In November, CNN reported egg prices had increased 11.6% over the previous year.
"We’ve chosen to increase our prices for the time being. We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone, and higher grocery bills can only contribute to that,” organic egg company Pete and Gerry’s said when addressing its price increase. “In the egg world, the cost of high-quality organic ingredients for our hens’ supplemental feed has reached an all-time high.”
The company noted that it was led “to make some difficult decisions” because of the pandemic’s strain on operations, which is still going on.
Cereal
The price of a box of cereal was 5% higher in the fall of 2021 than in fall 2020. CNN reported that in a letter to a wholesale supplier, General Mills stated it will raise prices on a number of items, including “Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charm’s, Wheaties, Reese’s Puffs, Trix and more.”
The price hike is expected sometime this month.
Vegetables
“Potatoes, celery and other heavier vegetables will have higher price tags next year in part because of higher freight costs,” the Wall Street Journal reported in December.
The reason for increases, Mashable explained, is because the COVID-related issues other companies are facing are “still wreaking havoc on the food industry” and will for a while.