TikTok's Tortilla Wrap Hack

It may sound confusing, but it's actually quite simple. Follow the video below, and you'll be a tortilla folding expert in no time.

We tried a chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce and ranch version of the hack. An iconic combo, if you will, and the folding technique guarantees your wrap won't fall apart

Start by slicing a line from one side of the tortilla to the center, then add the toppings to each section of the tortilla; chicken on one quadrant, bacon on another and so on. You'll want to slice the chicken and bacon into small pieces so that it all fits. You should also splay the toppings evenly in one thin layer across their designated section. This ensures that every bite is filled with all four ingredients.