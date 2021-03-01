Three corned beef recipes to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day that aren’t hash

For many of us, corned beef tastes delicious every day of the year. But its popularity soars on Saint Patrick’s Day — Irish heritage optional.

Like green beer, this holiday food tradition is largely a phenomenon in the United States. In fact, today’s corned beef is more Jewish than Irish. It’s rare to encounter it in Ireland.

The British are credited for corning beef in the 17th century by curing fresh beef with salt for preservation. Shaylyn Esposito, writing in the Smithsonian Magazine (March 15, 2013) explains that the term “corned” comes from the size of the salt kernels used in the curing. For tax reasons, Irish salt was less expensive than British salt, so cattle was shipped to Ireland to be corned. Irish corned beef was exported to Europe and the Americas until the end of the 18th century when the demand declined as the North American colonies produced their own.