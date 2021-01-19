This Southern grits casserole is packed with bacon and cheese

3. When the bacon is ready, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then coarsely chop. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 F.

4. While whisking, add 2 cups grits to boiling water. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting, cover, and simmer until the grits are tender and the water is almost completely absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, grate 8 ounces smoked gouda cheese (about 2 cups) and 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese (about 1 cup) on the large holes of a box grater. Cut 1 stick unsalted butter into 8 pieces. Beat 3 large eggs together in a small bowl.

5. When the grits are ready, remove from the heat. Add the cheddar, 1 cup of the gouda, butter, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika and 1 teaspoon dried parsley. Whisk until the cheeses and butter are fully melted and the mixture is well combined, 1 to 2 minutes.

6. Add 2 cups milk and 3 large eggs. Vigorously whisk everything together to keep the eggs from scrambling. Coat a 12-inch cast iron or other oven-safe skillet with butter. Pour the grits into the pan. Sprinkle with the bacon and remaining 1 cup gouda. Cover the pan with aluminum foil.

7. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until the grits shake slightly in the middle, the edges are set, and the top is golden brown, 25 to 40 minutes more. Garnish with more parsley and serve.