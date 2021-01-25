This restaurant's menu offers bluntly honest descriptions of the dishes

Others, he writes, he hasn't had a chance to even try.

And these honest descriptions of the dishes aren't a new addition. Most of them he wrote years ago, he told CNN partner CBC news. He just didn't want customers to get disappointed.

"A lot of people want to be the best ... and we are simply not the best. That's a fact," he said. "We just try to be a little bit better every day. And that's how I see it."

Now, as news of Fei's menu and brilliant commentary went viral, business has gone up, too.

"Friday and Saturday we saw a lot of new customers, and a lot of them told me they heard me on the radio or saw me on TV and they loved it," Fei wrote in a blog post on Monday, following his eventful week.