This is where vets can get free or discounted meals for Veterans Day 2021

Veterans looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just dessert this Thursday are in luck.

Many national chain restaurants are celebrating Veterans Day by giving veterans and active duty military members free or discounted food or drinks.

This list is by far not complete and includes only national or large regional chains, so don't forget to check local businesses as well.

All deals are for veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service and are available Thursday, Nov. 11, unless noted otherwise. Availability will vary based on local COVID-19 restrictions.

Applebee's: Get a free meal from a special menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Bandana's Bar-B-Q: Free Budget Buster Meal.

Bar Louie: Free craft burger. Dine-in only.

BJ's Restaurant: Free meal and beverage from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Dine-in or takeout.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free beverage and entree from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Cicis Pizza: Free buffet. Dine-in only.

Country Kitchen: Free country scramble. Dine-in only.

Denny's: Get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich. In-store or online using code VETFREE.

Dunkin': Get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary. In-store only.

Famous Dave's: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side. Available for dine-in or to-go. Use code VETERAN when ordering online.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Free Freddy's Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Free meal from 5 p.m. to close. Dine-in only.

Hard Rock Cafe: Free Legendary Steak Burger. Dine-in only.

Hooters: Free entree from a special menu with a beverage purchase. Dine-in only.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only.

Joe's Crab Shack: Get 20 percent off the bill on tables of four or fewer. Doesn't include alcohol. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Free small coffee and doughnut. Dine-in or drive-thru.

Little Caesars Pizza: Get a free lunch combo (4-inch deep dish pizza and drink) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free meal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu.

On The Border: Free pick two combo. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and steak fries for veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members. Redeemable Nov. 1-Nov. 14. To-go or dine-in.

Shoney's: Free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast bar until 11 a.m.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Taco John's: Free small beef taco combo meal when ordering through the Taco John's app using code "VETERAN."

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Drive-thru or in-store.

Wienerschnitzel: Free chili dog, small fries and a small drink.

White Castle: Free combo meal. Dine-in only.

Zaxby's: Free Signature Sandwich meal.

Find even more freebies and discounts at military.com.

