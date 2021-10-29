These are the most popular Halloween treats in each state for 2021

People are going all-in for Halloween this year, at least when it comes to candy.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend more then $3 billion on candy in 2021. Last year, that number was just $2.4 billion, and the previous high was $2.7 billion in 2017.

But where is that money going? Bulk candy retailer candystore.com compiled 14 years of sales data to determine the top-selling candy in each state and Washington D.C.

Once again, modern favorites like Skittles and Reese's Cups are challenging classics like candy corn and Hot Tamales for the title of most popular Halloween candy.

Here's a look at the top candy in each state:

And here's a state-by-state list:

