The Kitchn: You only need 3 ingredients to make these bacon-wrapped onion rings

Bacon. Onions. Barbecue sauce. I could never walk away from these ingredients, even if I wanted to. So, when I heard that a recipe for air fryer bacon-wrapped onion rings was making the rounds on TikTok, it felt like destiny — and they looked even easier and less messy than your standard breaded onion ring. Could this be the bacon-y appetizer I’ve been looking for? Here’s what happened when I made them at home!

How to make bacon-wrapped onion rings

To start, you’ll peel an onion and cut it crosswise into 1-inch slices, then separate the slices into individual rings. Then, you’ll wrap your bacon around the onion. The TikTok creator Jackie Hartlaub suggests using thinly sliced bacon, and stretching it out as you’re wrapping to ensure a crispy texture. Finally, brush a thin layer of your favorite barbecue sauce over top of the bacon-wrapped rings and place them in the air fryer. Cook at 375 F for 20 minutes. When done, remove them from the air fryer basket and enjoy the bacon magic you just created.

My honest review