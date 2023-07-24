For these naturally blue blueberry cookies, the berries aren’t merely a mix-in; they’re mashed right into the batter, infusing every bite with fruit flavor. These two-bite blueberry cookies are ready to earn a permanent spot in your cookie jar, alongside icons like chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies. For this recipe, frozen blueberries are best, so you can enjoy these sweet treats all year long. Here’s how to make blueberry cookies.

What are blueberry cookies?

Each and every bite of these blueberry cookies bursts with juicy fruit flavor. Blueberries are mixed directly into the batter, which gives the cookies a stunning natural lavender hue — no artificial coloring required. Finish the batter of these two-bite treats by mixing in white chocolate chips, roasted, salted macadamia nuts, or a combination of both. Once baked, these sweet treats stay soft and chewy for days.

Ingredients you need to make blueberry cookies

Frozen blueberries: These give the cookies their fruity flavor and bright blue color.

White chocolate chips or macadamia nuts: Choose one or use both as your sweet and crunchy mix-ins.

Lemon: Blueberry’s best friend brings out the sweet fruit’s flavor.

Tips for making better blueberry cookies

1. Thaw blueberries completely. Frozen blueberries are better than fresh in this recipe because the freezing and thawing process bursts the juicy fruit, allowing for even integration. Thawing blueberries quickly in the microwave or on the stovetop, instead of on the counter, ensures that all the ice crystals are melted before beginning.

2. Make lemon sugar. Remove the yellow outer layer (the zest) of the lemon with a fine grater (I prefer to use a Microplane for this). Combine the lemon zest with granulated sugar and rub together with your fingertips until fragrant.

3. Don’t overmix. Mix just until the all-purpose flour is combined with the butter and sugar mixture. Overmixing can result in a tough cookie (not the good kind!).

4. Chill. Chill, or ripen, the dough for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight. This allows the starch molecules in the flour to hydrate (which delivers a tender bite) and the cookies to develop flavor.

5. Bake until the edges are golden. The edges of the blueberry cookies will turn golden, but don’t wait for the tops of the cookies to brown; this will maintain their lovely lavender hue.

Blueberry Cookies

Makes 24 (2-inch) cookies

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter or vegan stick butter, such as Miyoko’s

1 1/4 cups frozen blueberries (about 6 ounces)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips, roasted, salted macadamia nuts, or a combination

1 large lemon

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1. Cut 12 tablespoons unsalted butter or vegan stick butter into 12 pieces. Let sit at room temperature until softened.

2. Place 1 1/4 cups frozen blueberries in a medium microwave-safe bowl and microwave on HIGH until thawed, 60 to 90 seconds. Let cool to room temperature. (Alternatively, place the blueberries in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat until thawed, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.)

3. Coarsely chop 1/2 cup roasted, salted macadamia nuts, if using nuts. Finely grate the zest of 1 large lemon (about 1 tablespoon), then juice the lemon until you have 1 tablespoon. Place 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and the lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer (or large bowl if using an electric hand mixer) and rub together with your fingers until combined and fragrant.

4. Add the butter. Beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed until lightened in color and fluffy, using a flexible spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed, 4 to 5 minutes total. Add the blueberries and any accumulated juices, and lemon juice. Beat on high speed until the blueberries are completely incorporated and the mixture is uniformly blue-purple in color, 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Add 2 cups all-purpose flour and sprinkle in 1 teaspoon baking powder. Mix on low speed just until incorporated. Add 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, or a combination. Fold with a flexible spatula until combined. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

6. Arrange two racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat the oven to 400 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

7. Scoop the dough out into 24 (2-tablespoon) portions, spacing them evenly apart, 12 per baking sheet.

8. Bake for 6 minutes. Rotate the baking sheets between racks and from front to back. Bake until the edges are set and starting to brown, 4 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Recipe notes

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.

Make ahead: The dough can be made, formed into balls, and frozen directly on the baking sheet until solid. Store the frozen cookie dough balls in freezer zip-top bags or an airtight container for up to three months. Bake from frozen, adding about 2 minutes to the bake time.