The Kitchn: Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a yummy grilled cheese sandwich

A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!

I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.