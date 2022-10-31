 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Kitchn: Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a yummy grilled cheese sandwich

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-grilled-cheese-20221031

Cheers to the holiday season and good, nourishing food!

 Andrea Bemis/TNS

I look forward to Thanksgiving all year long, so it feels totally wrong to only enjoy that wonderful food, the great company, and those festive cocktails for just one afternoon. I like to keep the party going all weekend long by using the Thanksgiving leftovers in as many different ways as I can.

This simple grilled cheese sandwich is a great way to use up any leftover cranberry sauce and cheese from your Thanksgiving spread. It makes a great lunch, but is also hearty enough to enjoy as a light dinner with leftover Brussels sprouts or green beans.

I absolutely love how the melty cheese, tart cranberries, and grainy mustard complement each other in this grilled cheese. It’s so tasty that I’m not sure I can go back to a traditional grilled cheese sandwich for a while. The great news is that this sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.

People are also reading…

Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

Serves 2

4 slices bread (left over from Thanksgiving stuffing is great!)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons good-quality whole grain mustard

Pinch salt

4 ounces Brie cheese, sliced about 1/4 inch thick, or any other leftover cheese

1. Butter 1 side of each slice of bread. Place the bread butter-side-down on a cutting board. Spread cranberry sauce on one slice and mustard and cheese on the other slice of bread. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and join the slices together to make a sandwich. Repeat with the remaining slices to make a second sandwich.

2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sandwiches for about 3 minutes per side or until the bread has browned and the cheese has melted. Slice in half and enjoy!

(Andrea Bemis is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!

I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around.

With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.

Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need

Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need

If you love granola, you’re going to want a jar of this version in the kitchen all fall along.

There’s a double dose of pumpkin, along with wholesome ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and just a splash of maple, for a breakfast that tastes like the season. And since Halloween is on the horizon, we also added a handful of mini chocolate chips because we also deserve a little treat to help get the day started.

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News