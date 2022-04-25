The Kitchn: Turn to your air fryer for this impossibly crispy and easy side dish

For those nights I want an easy side dish that promises to be irresistibly crispy, I turn to my air fryer. I’ve learned from experience that it’s the best way to make the crispiest restaurant-style fries and tater tots (without deep frying), it turns out crisp-tender green beans that will knock your socks off, and it’s even better (and faster!) than the oven when it comes to making a killer batch of roasted broccoli.

So, it’s no surprise that the air fryer is the secret to a winning batch of roasted potatoes. This version starts with halved baby potatoes tossed with a mix of Italian seasoning and garlic powder, and cooks up with the golden, crispy outsides you crave, plus a tender, creamy center. Best of all, air fryer roasted potatoes are ready in just 20 minutes and are easy to pair with just about anything you’re cooking for dinner.

What type of potatoes are best for air frying?

Baby Yukon Gold potatoes are perfect for air frying. Choose potatoes that are about 1 inch in diameter, then cut them in half while the air fryer heats up. In just 20 minutes these potatoes will cook up irresistibly crispy on the outside, with tender, creamy centers.

Do I need to boil potatoes before air frying?

Nope! No boiling (or extra dirty dishes!) necessary. The potatoes will cook from start to finish in the air fryer.

How to serve air fryer roasted potatoes

The best thing about air fryer roasted potatoes (well, besides those crispy edges!), is that they pair well with just about anything you’re cooking from dinner. Here are a few ways we love to serve them.

How to reheat air fryer roasted potatoes

Leftover potatoes will keep for up to four days in the fridge. To serve, just reheat the amount you want in the air fryer set to 350 F until heated through, about 5 minutes. Easy-peasy.

Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes Recipe

Serves 4

1 pound baby Yukon Gold potatoes (about 1-inch wide)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat an air fryer to 400 F. Meanwhile, halve 1 pound baby Yukon Gold potatoes and place in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and toss to coat.

2. Arrange the potatoes in an even layer in the air fryer basket or tray (air fry in batches if needed). Air fry until lightly browned with crispy edges, tossing halfway through, about 20 minutes total.

Recipe note: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to four days.

(Kelli Foster is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

