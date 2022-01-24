The Kitchn: This versatile bite is perfect for a quick lunch, game day or even a picnic

Orange bags of Hawaiian rolls are the first thing that greet me at my local grocer, so it’s no surprise that sliders are regulars on my meal plan. This week I’m serving a classic: ham and cheese sliders. These sliders have it all: sweet slices of ham, irresistibly gooey Swiss cheese, squishy Hawaiian rolls, and a savory butter drizzled over top. In addition to dinner, they’re perfect for lunch boxes, game-day spreads, picnics and parties (meaning, you can enjoy them as often as you please).

A brush with butter

After the soft Hawaiian rolls are split and layered with deli ham and gooey Swiss cheese, you’ll brush them with a savory flavored butter, then top with a shower of poppy seeds.

This mixture of melted butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder and kosher salt adds savoriness to the sliders, perfectly complementing the salty-sweet flavors of the ham and cheese.

Bake time

These sliders need about 28 minutes in the oven, but how you bake the sliders is just as important as the time. You’ll start by covering the dish with foil and baking for 20 minutes, which gives the sandwiches time to heat through to the center while preventing the bread from browning too quickly. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the tops of the Hawaiian rolls brown and the cheese melts.

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (12-ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls, such as King’s

12 slices Swiss cheese (about 7 ounces), divided

12 thin slices deli ham (about 10 ounces)

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F.

2. Place 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted, 20 to 30 seconds. (Alternatively, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.) Add 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and whisk to combine.

3. Without separating the rolls, cut 1 package Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls in half horizontally with a serrated knife. Place the bottom half of the rolls in a 9-by-13-inch or 7-by-11-inch baking dish.

4. Arrange 6 slices of the Swiss cheese on the rolls, overlapping the slices as needed to completely cover. Fold and arrange 12 thin slices ham over the cheese, arranging a slice on each roll. Layer the remaining 6 slices Swiss cheese over the ham. Place the top half of the rolls over the cheese.

5. Brush the butter onto the top of the rolls, then sprinkle with 1 teaspoon poppy seeds. Cover the baking dish tightly with aluminum foil.

6. Bake until the sandwich is heated through and the cheese melts, about 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until the rolls are lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the slab to a cutting board, then cut into individual sliders with a serrated knife before serving.

Recipe notes

The sandwiches can be assembled and the butter mixture prepared up to one day in advance and refrigerated separately. Melt the butter again before using, 30 to 35 seconds in the microwave.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to three days.

(Patty Catalano is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

