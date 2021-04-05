The Kitchn: This sunny lemon tart is practically glowing

A foolproof lemon filling

As for the filling, the main thing I changed was making it in a double boiler rather than directly on the stovetop. Since it has so many eggs (seven yolks plus two whole eggs!), I wanted a bigger cushion of time between when it was thickened to perfection to when it was overcooked and clumpy. Yes, it’s an extra pan when you use a double boiler, but you don’t have to wash it out since it’s only filled with water, and this method makes it easier to cook the lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, butter, and eggs to the right consistency.

Keep in mind that you don’t want the filling to thicken considerably as you would when making lemon curd, because the oven does the final cooking. The filling is ready to come off the stove when it thickens just to the consistency of heavy cream, or 170 F if you want to use a thermometer. Take it off the heat immediately, stir in some cream, and then strain out all the little bits out for a perfectly smooth filling.

Baking and decorating the lemon tart