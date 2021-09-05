The Kitchn: This stuffed French toast satisfies all my IHOP cravings

IHOP — who thankfully changed their name back after a brief stint as IHOb — used to be my go-to restaurant for everything. The hot place to be after school dances? IHOP. The spot to go after a long shift at work in college? IHOP.

I’m no longer a frequent patron, but a few years back I had a very specific craving for their stuffed French toast. Much to my shock and horror, I was informed the dish had been discontinued from their menu. Now, don’t get me wrong: French toast on its own is already pretty perfect. But something amazing happens when you add cream cheese filling. The tanginess of the cream cheese pulls everything together and makes it incredibly decadent without being overly sweet.

This recipe is a remedy for my stuffed French toast cravings, and every bite brings me back to those late nights and early mornings in a booth at IHOP. Drizzle some maple syrup on top or dust with powdered sugar, and you’re guaranteed a very happy breakfast crowd.

The best bread for stuffed French toast