The Kitchn: This spinach omelet is one of my favorite 5-minute meals

A classic spinach and cheese omelet is one of my favorite quick meals any time of day. If I have a bag of baby spinach and some grated Parmesan cheese on hand, I know I can whisk up some eggs and be eating a delicious meal in about five minutes. A pillowy omelet with nutty Parmesan cheese and tender sautéed spinach really hits the spot, and all you need is a small nonstick frying pan to make this easy vegetarian omelet.

How do you make omelets fluffy?

When you beat the eggs for omelets, really make sure to mix them until there aren’t any distinct streaks of whites or yolks.

This helps give your omelet a tender texture and an even color. When you add the beaten eggs to the pan, let the curds form, then be gentle when you move them around so they stay nice and fluffy.

Why are eggs and spinach a good combination?

I love eating eggs and spinach together because the earthiness of the spinach really balances out the creaminess of the eggs. It’s a classic vegetarian combination that gives you a good dose of protein and vitamins, and pre-bagged baby spinach is a really handy veggie to have around so you don’t have to do any washing or chopping before using it (and here are tons of other ways to use up any spinach left in the bag).

Do you cook spinach before putting it in an omelet?

I like cooking spinach before stuffing it into an omelet because spinach is full of moisture, and pre-cooking dries it out a bit so it doesn’t affect the texture of your omelet. It takes very little time for a big handful of spinach to wilt in a hot pan, and you can just use the same pan to cook the eggs.

Spinach Omelet

Serves 1

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 large eggs

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

1 packed cup baby spinach (1 ounce)

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1. Cut 1 tablespoon unsalted butter into two pieces. Melt one piece in an 8-inch nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Meanwhile, place 2 large eggs, 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, and a grind of black pepper if desired in a small bowl and whisk with a fork until very well blended but not frothy.

2. Add 1 cup baby spinach and a pinch of kosher salt to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until completely wilted, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small plate or bowl.

3. Add the remaining piece of butter to the pan (no need to wipe out) and return to medium heat. Tilt the pan to coat the bottom with butter. When the butter stops sizzling, pour in the eggs. Cook, gently moving the egg around constantly with a flexible, heat-resistant spatula, until curds just begin to form.

4. Using the spatula and working your way around the pan, lift up sections of the cooked egg while tilting the pan to encourage the uncooked eggs to flow underneath. Try to keep the eggs in an even layer in the pan the whole time. Cook until the top is still wet but there is no flowing liquid egg left, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes total cooking time from when the eggs first went in the pan.

5. Remove the pan from the heat so the eggs don’t overcook. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese onto half of the omelet. Top the cheese evenly with the spinach. Run the spatula gently under the other half of the omelet to loosen and fold it over the spinach and cheese. Slide the omelet onto a plate.

(Christine Gallary is food editor-at-large for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)