The Kitchn: This rice is the perfect addition to almost all of your weeknight meals

I cannot get enough of cilantro. When ordering out, I’m always missing the floral and citrusy notes of the fresh herb. So yes, I may call for one whole bunch of it in this cilantro-lime rice recipe, but don’t knock it until you try it! If you love Chipotle’s cilantro-lime rice, you’ll love this version — it’s zesty and fresh, and the perfect addition to almost all of your weeknight meals.

The simple preparation and bright flavors pair well with any protein (think: chicken tinga, steamed fish, pork chops, you name it!). My love for making this dish is also attributed to how easy it is to store and heat up. Make two or three times the recipe, then store extras flat in zip-top bags in the freezer for future use. It’s a great way to have rice on hand.

Serve rice with refried beans or chicken tinga, or use as a base for your favorite burrito bowl.

Tips for cooking rice

This recipe features a simple two-step process that you can apply to almost any rice recipe.

Always rinse your rice. Rice, like anything grown in the ground, needs to be washed. The grains themselves have lots of starch that need to be rinsed if you’re looking for a fluffy end product.

Once you add the lid, leave it! Trapping in the steam ensures fluffy and evenly cooked rice.

Cilantro-Lime Rice

Serves 4, Makes about 3 cups

1 cup long-grain white rice, such as basmati or jasmine

1 bunch fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large lime

1. Rinse 1 cup long-grain white rice in a fine-mesh strainer under cold water until the water runs clear, about 45 seconds. Shake off the excess water and set aside.

2. Finely chop the tender stems and leaves from 1 bunch fresh cilantro until you have 1 cup.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly golden-brown and aromatic, 3 to 4 minutes. Add 2 cups water, 1/2 cup of the cilantro, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir to combine and bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Cover the saucepan and reduce the heat to low, and cook for 20 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the rice steam, still covered, for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, juice 1 large lime until you have 2 tablespoons.

4. Uncover and fluff the rice with a fork. Add the remaining cilantro and lime juice and stir to combine. Taste and season with more kosher salt and/or lime juice as needed.

Recipe notes: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week and or freeze for up to one month.

(Sahara Bohoskey is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

