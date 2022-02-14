The Kitchn: This plant-based vegan queso would fool most queso aficionados

Whether you are a seasoned pro at vegan cooking or you’re just curious about it, this quick plant-based vegan queso is a delicious alternative that would fool most queso aficionados.

What is vegan queso made of?

The base is made by blending soaked raw nuts (which creates the creaminess), nutritional yeast (which creates the salty “cheesiness”), and a cooked sweet potato (for body and color). Other aromatics and spices are added for flavor to be as close to traditional Tex-Mex queso.

What to serve with vegan queso

In addition to serving vegan queso with traditional tortilla chips for dipping, you can add all kinds of toppings to add textures and flavors.

Pickled sliced jalapeños

Minced fresh jalapeño or red serrano chile

Chopped or torn fresh cilantro leaves

Sliced scallions

Thinly sliced radish

Drained and rinsed canned black beans or pinto beans

Salsa verde

Pico de gallo

Minced canned chipotles in adobo sauce

Vegan Queso

Serves 6 to 8, Makes about 4 cups

2 cloves garlic

1 small yellow onion

1 small sweet potato (about 7 ounces)

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles, preferably Ro*Tel brand

1/2 medium lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

3/4 to 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 packed cup raw cashews (5 ounces)

1 3/4 cups water, divided, plus more as needed

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon hot sauce, such as Cholula

2 teaspoons tomato paste

Tortilla chips, for serving

1. Mince or finely grate 2 garlic cloves. Peel and grate 1 small yellow onion and 1 small sweet potato on the large holes on a box grater. Drain 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles over a blender so the juices go into the blender. Juice 1 medium lime until you have 1 tablespoon. Reserve lime juice.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring often, until aromatic and soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the sweet potato, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt. Stir to combine and continue to cook for 1 minute so the flavors meld.

3. Add 1 cup raw cashews and 1 1/2 cups of the water, and bring to a simmer. Simmer, adjusting the heat as needed and stirring occasionally, until the sweet potato is softened and the cashews have plumped slightly, about 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the blender. Rinse and wipe out saucepan to use later.

4. Add 1/2 cup nutritional yeast, 1 tablespoon hot sauce, 2 teaspoons tomato paste, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and the remaining 1/4 cup water. Blend on high speed, stopping and scraping down the sides as needed, until thick and smooth, 1 to 5 minutes. Add more water in 1/4 cup increments if needed.

5. Pour the queso into the reserved pot. Add the tomatoes and chiles, saving 2 tablespoons for garnish if desired. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/2 tablespoon of the lime juice. Taste and season with more kosher salt and up to 1/2 tablespoon more lime juice as needed. Serve immediately with toppings of your choice and tortilla chips for dipping.

Recipe notes

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for three to five days. It will thicken up significantly once chilled, so you may have to add 1 to 4 tablespoons water until you’ve reached desired consistency. If you add water, taste to see if it needs a touch more salt.

Heat over low heat on the stovetop or in the microwave on high-power in 30-second increments until heated through and pourable.

(Tara Holland is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

