The Kitchn: This peanut butter banana smoothie is cool, creamy and completely satisfying

Smoothies may be the most versatile of foods. They can be a grab-and-go breakfast, a refreshing afternoon snack, an easy way to get in a serving or two of fruits and veggies, a delicious use-up for past-their-prime bananas — or all of the above. That’s the case with this simple, swoon-worthy peanut butter banana smoothie. It blends together the classic combination of bananas and peanut butter with a splash of milk (dairy or nondairy) until it is cool, creamy, and completely satisfying.

What ingredients do I need for a peanut butter banana smoothie?

This recipe calls for just three ingredients: frozen bananas, peanut butter, and milk. That’s it. The most important thing is that the bananas be frozen. Beyond that, the recipe is flexible and easy to adjust to your taste. You can use the peanut butter of your choice (smooth or chunky), and any milk you like (skim, whole, nondairy). Both plain and vanilla-flavored nondairy milk work well and you can control the sweetness by choosing an unsweetened version.

This peanut butter and banana smoothie is delicious on its own, but you can also add mix-ins to adjust the flavoring. Make the smoothie sweeter by adding a spoonful of honey or maple syrup. Add a splash of vanilla extract or ground cinnamon for full-bodied flavor. And if you love the taste of peanut butter, bananas, and chocolate, add a few tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Serves 1 to 2; makes 1 1/2 cups

1 medium banana (about 5 ounces)

1 cup unsweetened vanilla or plain nondairy milk or whole milk

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Optional: 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1. Peel 1 large banana, then tear or slice into 1-inch pieces. Arrange the pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and freeze until solid (at least 2 hours).

2. Add 1 cup unsweetened vanilla or plain almond milk or whole milk, 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter, any of the optional ingredients (if desired), and the frozen banana pieces to a blender.

3. Blend on high speed until very smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed, 30 to 60 seconds. Pour into a tall glass and serve immediately.

Recipe note: Bananas can be prepared and frozen up to three months in advance.

(Patty Catalano is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

