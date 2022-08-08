The Kitchn: This is how to make the best-ever egg salad sandwich

Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.

This version checks all the boxes and then some. The heroes are a duo of minced fresh chives and dill. Not only do they add a bright pop of color and flavor, but they also make this otherwise basic egg salad taste like something you’d get from a fancy deli. Ready to get cracking and see how it’s done?

What can I add to egg salad?

The add-ins are the secret to making a truly great egg salad full of texture and layers of flavor. Some recipes require add-ins that require the egg salad to sit in the fridge so the flavors can meld — not this version! It’s packed with bright, fresh, tangy flavor and ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together.

Celery. A single stalk is all you need. Dice it up and mix it in for a nice crunch.

Fresh chives. Unlike shallot or onion which need time for their flavors to meld into the salad, minced chives instantly add flavor to egg salad. Plus, who can resist that pop of green?

Fresh herbs. This recipe calls for fresh dill, although parsley or tarragon would also be nice.

How long does egg salad last in the refrigerator?

Egg salad is at its best the day it’s made. Leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and should be eaten within three days. After a couple of days the flavors will also mellow and fade.

What side dish goes with egg salad sandwiches?

Egg salad sandwiches are a meal all their own, but if you want to round out lunch with a little something extra on the plate, salads, slaws, chips, and pickles are all great options.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Serves 2

4 large hard-boiled eggs

1 small stalk celery

1 small bunch fresh chives

1 tablespoon fresh dill leaves

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 slices sandwich bread

2 leaves Bibb lettuce

1. Prepare the following, adding each to the same medium bowl as you complete it: Peel and finely chop 4 hard-boiled eggs. Finely chop 1 small celery stalk (about 1/4 cup). Finely chop 1 small bunch fresh chives until you have 2 tablespoons. Finely chop 1 tablespoon fresh dill leaves.

2. Add 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon whole grain mustard, 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir well to combine.

3. Place 2 slices sandwich bread on a work surface. Top each with a Bibb lettuce leaf. Divide the egg salad over the lettuce. Close the sandwiches with the remaining 2 bread slices.

