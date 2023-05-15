With a symphony of satisfying textures and assertive flavors, it’s easy to see why chicken Caesar wraps have long been a grab-and-go mainstay for busy folks. My vegan-friendly version swaps in protein-rich roasted chickpeas for the usual sliced chicken and features a Caesar dressing doppelgänger that’s made with creamy tahini. Ideal for meal prep, the croutons, chickpeas, and dressing can all be prepared ahead of time, so all that’s left is assembling the wraps when it’s time to eat.

Is there a substitute for chickpeas?

The chickpeas in these wraps take on a nutty flavor and slightly chewy texture when roasted, which makes them a great substitute for chicken. But if chickpeas aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other hearty options that can add a little protein to your wrap.

If you want something super chicken-y, reach for your favorite plant-based “chicken” tenders or nuggets. Prepare according to the directions on the package, then pop ’em in your wrap — whole or chopped.

Baked or air-fried tofu would also work great here. You can season them the same way you would the chickpeas, or improvise with your favorite spices or spice blends.

If you include eggs in your diet, the addition of chopped hard-boiled eggs gives the wraps some heft and a Cobb-meets-Caesar vibe.

Chickpea Caesar Salad Wraps

Serves 4

For the chickpeas:

1 (about 15-ounce) can chickpeas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

For the croutons:

2 slices sourdough sandwich bread

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the dressing:

1 large or 2 small garlic cloves

1 medium lemon

1/4 cup well-stirred tahini

1/4 cup cold water

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the wraps:

1 medium romaine lettuce heart (about 8 ounces)

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes (about 5 ounces)

4 (10 to 12-inch) flour tortillas (burrito sized)

Make the chickpeas and croutons:

1. Arrange 2 racks to divide the oven into thirds and heat the oven to 350 F.

2. Drain and rinse 1 (about 15-ounce) can chickpeas. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and pat dry with a paper towel or kitchen towel. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Toss until evenly coated; spread into an even layer.

3. Cut 2 slices sourdough sandwich bread into 1/2-inch cubes and place on a second rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Toss until evenly coated; spread into an even layer.

4. Bake, stirring halfway through, until the croutons are golden-brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes total, and the chickpeas are golden-brown and crispy on the outside, 20 to 25 minutes total. Meanwhile, make the dressing.

Make the dressing:

1. Prepare the following, adding each to the same large bowl as it is completed: Finely grate 1 large or 2 small garlic cloves. Finely grate the zest from 1 medium lemon until you have 1 teaspoon. Juice the lemon until you have 2 tablespoons.

2. Add 1/4 cup tahini, 1/4 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Whisk until combined.

3. When the croutons and chickpeas are ready, let cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheets.

Assemble the wraps:

1. Core and cut 1 medium romaine lettuce heart into bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups) and add to the dressing. Quarter 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes and add to the bowl. Add the chickpeas and croutons and toss until evenly coated in dressing. Taste and season with more kosher salt and pepper as needed.

2. Wipe off the baking sheet for the croutons. Place 4 (10 to 12-inch) flour tortillas in a single layer on the baking sheet (they can overlap slightly if needed). Return to the oven and heat until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes.

3. To assemble the wraps, divide the salad mixture evenly across the center of the tortillas. Tightly wrap each one like a burrito. Cut in half if desired and serve.

Recipe notes

The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week; re-whisk before using.

The croutons can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks.

The roasted chickpeas can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.

(Lena Abraham is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)