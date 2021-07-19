The Kitchn: This cheesy spinach frittata will never let you down

Whether you’re looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing brunch dish or a weeknight dinner that doesn’t require a trip to the store, a frittata is always the answer. The Italian egg dish is as simple as it is versatile, and will never let you down.
While it’s tempting to fill a frittata with a whole hodgepodge of stuff, keeping things simple lets each ingredient shine. Here, spinach is the star. Its mild flavor is bolstered by sweet shallots, sharp cheddar, and nutty Parmesan. The cheeses melt and mingle with the eggs, giving this dish just the right amount of decadence.
Prepping the spinach
This recipe calls for a full 5-ounce clamshell or bag of baby spinach. That might seem like too much for a single frittata, but trust me: Once the spinach wilts down, you’ll have the perfect amount. When you cook the spinach, add it to the skillet one handful at a time so the leaves aren’t crowded in the pan. This will leave room for the water released by the spinach to evaporate, which will prevent a soggy frittata.
You can easily swap in frozen spinach, if you prefer. Thaw 7 ounces, then drain and press well to remove as much liquid as possible. Add it to the skillet after the shallot is softened and cook for just a minute before pouring in the egg mixture.
Cooking the frittata
After you’ve sauteed the shallot and wilted the spinach in the skillet on the stovetop, you’ll pour in a mixture of beaten eggs, milk, and shredded cheddar. Don’t be tempted to stir everything together; letting the eggs cook undisturbed gives them a chance to set around the edges. Then, you’ll transfer the skillet to the oven to finish baking, which allows the center of the frittata to set too.
Serving your spinach frittata
Another great thing about frittatas is that you can serve them at any temperature at any time of day. This cheesy frittata is great served warm, or you can also do as the Italians do and serve it at room temperature or even cold. If you’re serving the frittata for brunch, pair it with a fruit salad and focaccia. For dinner, try roasted potatoes or even simple buttered orzo on the side. It’s also a great contender for meal prep — stash the slices in the fridge for an easy breakfast, lunch and/or dinner all week long.
Spinach Frittata
Serves 4 to 6
1 medium shallot
3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 ounce Parmesan cheese
8 large eggs
1/3 cup whole or 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 ounces baby spinach (about 5 packed cups)
1. Arrange a rack in the top third of the oven and heat the oven to 350 F.
2. Dice 1 medium shallot. Grate 3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese on the large holes of a box grater (about 3/4 cup). Finely grate 1/2 ounce Parmesan cheese on the small holes of a box grater (about 1/4 packed cup).
3. Place 8 large eggs in a large bowl and whisk until blended. Add 1/3 cup whole or 2% milk, cheddar cheese, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Whisk to combine.
4. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 10-inch cast iron or oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the shallot and saute until softened, about 3 minutes. Add 5 ounces baby spinach a handful at a time, and sauté until just wilted, about 2 minutes.
5. Spread the vegetables into an even layer, then pour the egg mixture over the top. Tilt the pan to make sure the eggs settle evenly over all the vegetables. Sprinkle with the Parmesan. Cook undisturbed until the eggs at the edges of the pan begin to set, about 2 minutes.
6. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the eggs are just set, 18 to 20 minutes. To check, cut a small slit in the center of the frittata. If raw eggs run into the cut, bake for another minute or two. If not, then the eggs are set.
7. Heat the broiler to HIGH. Broil until the top of the frittata is lightly golden-brown in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.
Recipe notes
- In place of fresh spinach, use 7 ounces frozen chopped spinach. Thaw, drain, and press well to remove as much liquid as possible, and cook for just 1 minute before pouring in the egg mixture.
- Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.
(Sheela Prakash is a senior contributing food editor for TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)
