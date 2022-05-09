The Kitchn: This broccoli slaw is 100% make-ahead friendly

Broccoli florets seem to get all the love, but they stand on the shoulders of strong, sturdy stems that are just as nutritious and delicious as the crown. Broccoli stems also have a subtler flavor and tender heart that are great to eat raw.

As a salad base, julienned broccoli stems and other crunchy vegetables stand up to creamy dressings like a dream and stay firm for days. Consider broccoli slaw as an alternative to coleslaw and enjoy it with all the same foods: grilled meat, fried chicken, and sandwiches.

What is broccoli slaw made of?

In addition to thinly sliced broccoli stems, broccoli slaw has the following:

shredded carrots

shredded red cabbage

buttermilk and mayonnaise dressing

How do you shred broccoli?

Remove the crown of the broccoli and either save it for another use or add the florets to your salad too. Use a knife to peel off the woody outsides of the stems. Looking at the stem’s cross-section, you’ll see a ring inside the stem. A good rule of thumb is to trim off everything outside of the ring. Slice the broccoli heart lengthwise into thin slabs, stack the slabs on top of each other, and slice them into matchsticks.

How long does broccoli slaw last in the fridge?

Dressed broccoli slaw will last in the refrigerator for three days. It will soften a bit over time. Undressed slaw vegetables will last in the refrigerator for a week.

Broccoli Slaw

Serves 6, Makes about 4 cups slaw

1 (1-pound) bag or 2 (9-ounce) bags broccoli slaw mix

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Place 1 pound to 18 ounces broccoli slaw mix and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a large bowl and toss to combine.

2. Place 1/4 cup buttermilk, 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, and 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup and whisk to combine.

3. Pour over the slaw mix and season generously with freshly ground black pepper. Toss to combine and serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Recipe notes

Broccoli slaw mix substitution: If you can’t find broccoli slaw mix in your grocery store’s produce section, make your own using 4 cups julienned broccoli stalks (from 4 large broccoli, about 12 ounces), 1 cup shredded red cabbage (about 2 ounces), and 1/2 cup shredded carrots (about 1 1/2 ounces).

Make ahead: The dressing can be made up to one day ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Storage: Leftover broccoli slaw can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.

(Perry Santanachote is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)

