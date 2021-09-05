The Kitchn: This 3-cheese white lasagna is pure comfort

Over the top layer of noodles. A layer of sauce spread over the top layer of noodles prevents them from drying out in the oven.

How many layers should lasagna be?

This lasagna is made with two loaded layers of filling. It’s just the right amount to fill a standard 9-by-13-inch baking dish without spilling over, and creates a well-proportioned casserole that’s easy to cut into neat squares.

Each layer of the lasagna is assembled with noodles, ricotta cheese, cooked crumbled sausage, wilted spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, and bechamel sauce. The casserole is then topped off with an additional layer of noodles, more sauce, and extra cheese for good measure.

What vegetables or meat can I add to white lasagna?

Just as with red lasagna, there’s a variety of vegetables and/or meat that can be added to white lasagna. Here, the lasagna is layered with wilted spinach and Italian sausage (take your pick of mild or hot). Spinach adds a nice pop of color and lends freshness to an otherwise hearty casserole. And because it’s packed with seasonings and fat, sausage crumbles give the lasagna even more flavor.