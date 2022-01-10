The Kitchn: These pancakes are delicious any way you dress them

The combination of sweet and salty is always a good idea. These pillowy-soft pancakes take on a hint of earthy aroma from the peanut butter. (Our cross-tester confirmed that the taste is subtle and kid-approved.) I like to enjoy them with salted toasted peanuts to balance out the sweetness. But fresh-cut rounds of banana with chocolate chips and maple syrup or maple butter!) would be also be perfect. They’re delicious any way you dress them.

This pancake batter is made in a specific order, with flour being last to ensure the peanut butter, butter, and eggs specifically emulsify, and gives you plenty of time to keep mixing until you achieve that goal.

Secret to light and fluffy pancakes

Adding flour to the batter last ensures a fluffy and airy pancake and, because you’re only using one bowl, reduces mess. Mixing the peanut butter, melted butter, and (room temperature) eggs first allows for proper emulsification. And adding the leavening during this step (instead of with the flour) promises good distribution without over-mixing — something I learned from one of my cooking idols, Deb Perelman of The Smitten Kitchen. I love this trick and apply it to all of my baking escapades, and you should too!

How to keep pancakes warm in the oven

The oven is your friend! Keep cooked pancakes warm in an oven heated to 200°F while you finish your batch of pancakes.

Peanut Butter Pancakes Recipe

Serves 4, Makes about 8 to 10 pancakes

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1/3 cup smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup whole milk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as peanut oil or refined coconut oil, plus more as needed

Maple syrup and chopped toasted peanuts, for serving (optional)

1. Let 2 large eggs sit on the counter until room temperature, about 1 hour.

2. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 200 F.

3. Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Transfer to a large bowl and reserve the pan for later (do not wash).

4. Add 1/3 cup smooth peanut butter, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, the eggs and 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt to the bowl and whisk until well-combined. Add 1/2 cup whole milk and whisk to combine. Add 3/4 cup all-purpose flour and stir with a wooden spoon or flexible spatula until just combined. Do not overmix — some lumps are OK.

5. Heat 1 tablespoon neutral oil in the reserved frying pan over medium-low heat until shimmering. Add 1/4-cup portions of the batter to the pan, cooking 4 at a time, and spread the batter into 3-inch wide rounds. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes and the bottoms are golden, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden, 1 to 3 minutes more.

6. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil to the pan as needed. Serve warm with maple syrup and chopped toasted peanuts if desired.

Recipe notes: Though these pancakes are best when served right away, leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days or frozen for up to two months.

(Sahara Bohoskey is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking.

