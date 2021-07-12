The Kitchn: These lemon slushies will keep you cool all summer long

A frosty lemon slushy is quintessential beach fare (I’m looking at you, Del’s), but you don’t have to head to the boardwalk to enjoy one. Amazingly, it only takes a few simple ingredients to whip one up at home, and it’s bound to keep you cool all summer long. So grab some lemons, a bag of sugar, and plenty of ice, and get ready to make the ultimate thirst-quencher.

How to make creamy (not icy!) slushies

These two tips will ensure your lemon slushies are as creamy as can be.

1. Use simple syrup. You’ll start this recipe by making simple syrup, which is just sugar dissolved in water. Because the final product is liquid, it blends much more easily into cold beverages like cocktails and slushies than granulated sugar.