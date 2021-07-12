The Kitchn: These lemon slushies will keep you cool all summer long

A frosty lemon slushy is quintessential beach fare (I’m looking at you, Del’s), but you don’t have to head to the boardwalk to enjoy one. Amazingly, it only takes a few simple ingredients to whip one up at home, and it’s bound to keep you cool all summer long. So grab some lemons, a bag of sugar, and plenty of ice, and get ready to make the ultimate thirst-quencher.
How to make creamy (not icy!) slushies
These two tips will ensure your lemon slushies are as creamy as can be.
1. Use simple syrup. You’ll start this recipe by making simple syrup, which is just sugar dissolved in water. Because the final product is liquid, it blends much more easily into cold beverages like cocktails and slushies than granulated sugar.
2. Add the liquids to the blender first. Just like making a creamy smoothie, it’s important to layer the ingredients in the blender in the correct order. Starting with the simple syrup and lemon juice and then adding the ice allows the blender to create the “vortex” you’re after. Blending on low and gradually increasing to high will help with this as well.
How to add booze
To turn this slushy into your new summer cocktail, add 3 ounces of your favorite vodka (I highly recommend cucumber-flavored vodka) or an herbal gin — both of which will complement the lemon flavor.
Lemon Slushies
Serves 2, Makes about 2 cups
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 8 to 10 lemons)
- 5 cups ice
- 2 sprigs fresh mint (optional)
1. Bring 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup granulated sugar to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature, at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, juice 8 to 10 medium lemons until you have 1 cup juice.
2. Pour the syrup and lemon juice in a blender and add 5 cups ice. Start blending on low speed and gradually increase the speed until completely blended and creamy. Pour into two glasses, garnish with a mint sprig if using, and serve immediately.
Recipe note: The simple syrup can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one month.
(Lauren Radel is a contributor to TheKitchn.com, a nationally known blog for people who love food and home cooking. Submit any comments or questions to editorial@thekitchn.com.)